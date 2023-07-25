Helen Mirren is Israel's Golda Meir in Official Trailer for Drama 'Golda'

"If the Americans throw us to the dogs, I will not be taken alive." Bleecker Street has revealed an official US trailer for the film Golda, a drama about the Israeli prime minister Golda Meir. It premiered at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year to mixed-to-negative reviews, as it's a rather dull & dry film. The film focuses on the intensely dramatic & high-stakes responsibilities & decisions that Golda Meir, also known as the "Iron Lady of Israel", faced during the Yom Kippur War (in 1973 – aka the Arab–Israeli War). Berlinale adds: "An almost unrecognizable Helen Mirren brings to life one of the most iconic and influential political leaders of the twentieth century, previously played by Ingrid Bergman on TV and Anne Bancroft on stage. Meir was a woman at the centre of a dramatic geopolitical episode, in a potentially fatal moment for her country, surrounded by men: her generals Dayan, Elazar, Sharon, and Henry Kissinger in a decisive scene of high diplomacy." The legendary Helen Mirren stars as Golda, with Liev Schreiber, Camille Cottin, Ellie Piercy, Rami Heuberger, Lior Ashkenazi, Rotem Keinan, and Ed Stoppard. Opens in August.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Guy Nattiv's Golda, direct from Bleecker Street's YouTube:

Golda is a ticking-clock thriller set during the tense 19 days of the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir (Helen Mirren), faced with the potential of Israel's total destruction, must navigate overwhelming odds, a skeptical cabinet, and a complex relationship with US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (Liev Schreiber), with millions of lives in the balance. Her tough leadership and compassion would ultimately decide the fate of her nation and leave her with a controversial legacy around the world. Golda is directed by Israeli filmmaker Guy Nattiv, director of the films Strangers, The Flood, and Magic Men previously, plus many short films including the Oscar-winning short Skin. The screenplay is written by Nicholas Martin. This initially premiered at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Bleecker Street releases Guy Nattiv's Golda in theaters nationwide August 25th, 2023 coming soon. Anyone interested?