Hercule Poirot & Ghosts in Full Trailer for 'A Haunting in Venice' Sequel

"There must be a rational answer for all of this." "Just admit that you are up against something bigger than you!" Not possible for Poirot. 20th Century has revealed the full-length official trailer for A Haunting in Venice, the next Agatha Christie murder mystery thriller from actor / director Kenneth Branagh. It's the next in the series after Death on the Nile (2022) and Murder on the Orient Express (2017). The unsettling supernatural thriller based upon the novel "Hallowe'en Party" by Agatha Christie and directed by & starring Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot, still opening in theaters this September. In post-WWII Venice, Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a seance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer. Aside from Branagh, the thriller also stars Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Riccardo Scamarcio, Kelly Reilly, Emma Laird, and Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh. Whoa this is another great trailer, playing up the spooky side of this horror mystery. Might actually end up damn good.

A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve. This follow-up to 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile is a terrifying new mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets. A Haunting in Venice is again directed directed by British actor / filmmaker Kenneth Branagh, director of the movies Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Hamlet, Love's Labour's Lost, As You Like It, The Magic Flute, Sleuth, Thor, Macbeth, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Cinderella, Murder on the Orient Express, Artemis Fowl, and Death on the Nile previously. The screenplay is by Michael Green (Logan) based on Agatha Christie's Hallowe'en Party. Produced by Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg. 20th Century will debut Branagh's A Haunting in Venice in theaters everywhere on September 15th, 2023 this fall. Scary?