Here's All the Trailers Available for Festival Films from Berlinale 2023

"Let go of all of that anger that's holding you back… from truly living your life." Good advice!! With the 2023 Berlin Film Festival wrapped up, it's time to look back and highlight a few of the films playing in the line-up. Below is a small but mighty collection of trailers currently out for films that premiered at this year's Berlinale - including Golden Bear winner Sur l'Adamant, the doc Hello Dankness about America, animated film The Siren, Norwegian drama Dancing Queen, Hungarian sci-fi White Plastic Sky, and plenty of others - a mix of documentaries and narrative features. Dive in and discover something that you've never heard of!! We already posted a few other trailers before the fest began: Seneca with John Malkovich, Christian Petzold's Afire, Korean film Kill Boksoon, The Echo (a terrific doc), and German film Someday We'll Tell Each Other Everything. Aside from those, this trailer post features almost everything available to watch now - 24 trailers in total. Stay tuned for more updates throughout this year as the films are unveiled.

All trailers below are listed in alphabetical order according to the English title - embedded from YouTube.

20,000 Species of Bees from Spain (20,000 Especies de Abejas) - dir. Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren:

After from France - directed by Anthony Lapia:

Almamula from Argentina - directed by Juan Sebastian Torales:

Bad Living / Living Bad from Portugal (Mal Viver / Viver Mal) - directed by João Canijo:

The Beast in the Jungle from France (original title La Bête dans la Jungle) - directed by Patric Chiha:

Between Revolutions from Romania (Între revoluții) - directed by Vlad Petri:

The Castle from Argentina (El Castillo) - directed by Martín Benchimol:

Dancing Queen from Norway - directed by Aurora Gossé:

Drifter from Germany - directed by Hannes Hirsch:

Family Time from Finland (Mummola) - directed by Tia Kouvo:

Fantastic Machine from Sweden - directed by Axel Danielson & Maximilien Van Aertryck:

Hello Dankness from Australia - directed by Soda Jerk:

Iron Butterflies from Ukraine - directed by Roman Liubyi:

Longing for the World from Switzerland (L'Amour du Monde) - directed by Jenna Hasse:

Music from Greece / Germany - directed by Angela Schanelec:

On the Adamant from France (Sur l'Adamant) - directed by Nicolas Philibert:

The Quiet Migration from Denmark (Stille Liv) - directed by Malene Choi:

Sea Sparkle from Belgium / Netherlands (Zeevonk) - directed by Domien Huyghe:

Silver Haze from the UK - directed by Sacha Polak:

The Siren from France (La Sirène) - directed by Sepideh Farsi:

Stams from Austria - directed by Bernhard Braunstein:

Sun and Concrete from Germany (Sonne und Beton) - directed by David Wnendt:

White Plastic Sky from Hungary (Műanyag Égbolt) - directed by Tibor Bánóczki & Sarolta Szabó:

As always, follow our Movie Trailers section for the latest updates when trailers are released. For all of our FirstShowing coverage of Berlinale - click here. You can also visit the official Berlin Film Festival website at www.berlinale.de or check out their YouTube page for videos from this year's festival, including from the red carpet and press conferences. You can find the full line-up of the 2023 Berlinale official selection here - the documentary Sur l'Adamant won the Golden Bear top prize. And you can find the full list of awards winners here. Jury president Kristen Stewart stated at the beginning of the festival: "I'm just ready, ready to be changed by all the films and changed by the people around us. I think that's what we're here for." There's always more films to watch, more films to discover, and hopefully some of these end up playing around the world soon. Keep an eye out for these Berlinale films + many others. Which of these do you want to watch?