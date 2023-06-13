Here's the Vuvv in Sci-Fi Film 'Landscape with Invisible Hand' Trailer

"Romantic love is the most poetic of all human love modes – it should never be faked." MGM has revealed the official trailer for the sci-fi creation Landscape with Invisible Hand, an impressively unique new film from filmmaker Cory Finley (of the acclaimed films Thoroughbreds and Bad Education previously). This is adapted from the book of the same name by M.T. Anderson (which comes highly recommended), and it first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. "Welcome to the future, where the entertainment is us." When an occupying alien species' (called the "Vuvv") bureaucratic rule and advanced technology leaves most of Earth impoverished and unemployed, two teenagers hatch a risky plan to ensure their families' futures. It's a clever commentary on capitalism and art and how we sacrifice our integrity just to make money to live and love. Landscape stars Asante Blackk, Kylie Rogers, Tiffany Haddish, with Brooklynn MacKinzie, Josh Hamilton, and Michael Gandolfini. Easily the most unique aliens you'll see in any film this year - especially the way they speak with their hands, or whatever they are. Have a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Cory Finley's Landscape with Invisible Hand, from YouTube:

Years into a benevolent alien occupation of Earth, the human race is still adjusting to the new world order and its quirky coffee table-sized overlords called the Vuvv. Their flashy advanced technology initially held promise for global prosperity, but rendered most human jobs – and steady income – obsolete. When 17-year-old artist Adam Campbell (Asante Blackk) and new girlfriend Chloe Marsh (Kylie Rogers) discover the Vuvv are particularly fascinated with human love and will pay to view it, they decide to livestream their budding romance to make extra cash for themselves and their families. Life is good, for a while, until the flame of their teenage love fizzles out and they're forced to make very different, absurdly life-altering sacrifices for their families. Landscape with Invisible Hand is written and directed by American filmmaker Cory Finley, director of the films Thoroughbreds and Bad Education previously, as well as the series "WeCrashed". Based on the book of the same name by M.T. Anderson. It's produced by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. This first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). MGM will release Landscape with Invisible Hand in theaters starting on August 18th, 2023 this summer.