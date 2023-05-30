Hilarious Arnold Action Figure Commercial for His New 'FUBAR' Series

"He's ready to risk it all to protect his family… and save the world!" Ha! Dang this is pretty funny. Netflix has posted an amusing throwback action figure commercial promo video for the FUBAR spy comedy action series. It just started streaming this past weekend (view here), and they're trying to build the buzz with some clever viral marketing stunts. Arnold Schwarzenegger's FUBAR is a global spy adventure - when a father & daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. It's pretty much a True Lies sequel. FUBAR stars Arnold, along with Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, and Jay Baruchel. I'm smiling at how much they pack into this 90 second video, with good jokes about Arnold being the Terminator, his old age, the title "FUBAR", and more. This actually does make me want to tune in.

Here's the funny "action figure commercial" for Netflix's series FUBAR, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser for Schwarzenegger's FUBAR right here, or the main official trailer here.

A CIA Operative named Luke Brunner (Arnold Schwarzenegger) on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor. FUBAR is a mini-series created and showrun by acclaimed TV writer / producer Nick Santora, of many series including "Prison Break", "Breakout Kings", "Vegas", "Scorpion", "Most Dangerous Game", "The Fugitive", and "Reacher" previously, plus the script for the indie film Dog Gone recently. Featuring episodes directed by Phil Abraham. Executive produced by Nick Santora, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale, Bill Bost, and Skydance's David Ellison and Dana Goldberg. Made by Skydance Television. Netflix will debut Schwarzenegger's new FUBAR series streaming on Netflix worldwide starting May 25th, 2023 - available to enjoy now. Who's watching?