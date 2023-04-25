Hilarious Trailer for 'Secret Space UFOs: Fastwalkers' Conspiracy Doc

"The government didn't want that out." 1091 Pictures has launched an official trailer for a conspiracy doc called Secret Space UFOs: Fastwalkers, the latest in a series of "Secret Space UFOs" movies that are all about aliens. They've been churning out UFO conspiracy docs like this more and more recently, especially ever since the Pentagon went rogue saying they can't actually figure out what's in some of their footage. This one focuses on various NASA sightings and UFO events that have happened in space. Expert researchers reveal the truth behind NASA UFO sightings, military involvement and cover-ups in a journey spanning five decades. "Discover the reality of UFO activity in outer space and our atmosphere." Yes, sure, sure, "reality" indeed. As much as I hope we do meet real interstellar species out the universe, none of this makes much sense if these aliens are just silently observing and leaving, never interacting much with humanity (or the planet) in any other way. But what do I know?! Maybe the truth is "out there…" Will we ever know for sure?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Darcy Weir's doc Secret Space UFOs: Fastwalkers, on YouTube:

Get ready for an electrifying journey as we delve into the thrilling story of NASA-related UFO encounters in space. Beginning in the late 1970s and continuing to the present day, expert researchers will unveil a history of anomalies recorded by our military and space research missions. Credible scientific and UFO phenomenon researchers will analyze each case with pinpoint accuracy, describing the mind-boggling events witnessed by pilots, military personnel, and even NASA personnel. Not just in our atmosphere, but in the depths of space, UFOs were encountered and recorded by high-tech instruments operated by defense and intelligence agencies. As the truth unfolds, we'll uncover whether NASA is hiding the truth or truly uncovering answers in the modern world that we live in today. Secret Space UFOs: Fastwalkers is directed by producer / filmmaker Darcy Weir, of many other UFO docs including Crop Circle Realities, Who Saw the Men in Black, and a few other "Secret Space UFOs" movies recently. 1091 Pictures will debut this UFO doc streaming on VOD directly starting May 2nd, 2023 coming up soon. For more details, visit this page.