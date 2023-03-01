Hilarious Trailer for 'The Blackening' Cabin Getaway Slasher Comedy

"I think we have to play the game!" Lionsgate has revealed the first official trailer for The Blackening, an original horror comedy landing in theaters in June right in the middle of the summer movie season. This looks like it's going to be hilarious!! This is a fun contemporary riff on the old Black guy dies first trope from horror movies. Seven Black friends who go away for the weekend only to find themselves trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta. Will their street smarts and knowledge of horror movies help them stay alive? Probably not… This stars Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo, Dewayne Perkins, Antoinette Robertson, Sinqua Walls, with Jay Pharoah, and Yvonne Orji. It's directed by Tim Story, known for Fantastic Four (2005), Barbershop, and the Ride Along movies. Looks like it might just be the horror hit of the summer. Jokes are on point, the horror looks like scary fun. Give it a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tim Story's The Blackening, direct from YouTube:

The Blackening centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer. Forced to play by his rules, the friends soon realize this ain’t no motherf****** game. The Blackening skewers genre tropes and poses the sardonic question: if the entire cast of a horror movie is Black, who dies first? The Blackening is directed by American filmmaker Tim Story, of movies including The Firing Squad, Barbershop, Taxi, Fantastic Four, Hurricane Season, Think Like a Man 1 & Too, Ride Along 1 & 2, Shaft, and Tom & Jerry previously, plus tons of short films and music videos. The screenplay and screen story is written by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip, Harlem) & Dewayne Perkins ("The Amber Ruffin Show", "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"). Lionsgate and MRC present, a Story Company / Tracy Yvonne / Artists First / Catchlight Studios production. Lionsgate opens The Blackening in theaters nationwide starting June 16th, 2023 this summer. Who wants to watch this?