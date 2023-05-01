Hilary Swank in Inspirational True Story Movie 'Ordinary Angels' Trailer

"I'm good at plenty of things, taking 'no' for an answer ain't one of ’em." Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for Ordinary Angels, a religious drama based on a real medical emergency and struggling family. They're releasing this exclusively in theaters in October – it's uncommon nowadays to see an early preview for a movie so far from release. Inspired by the incredible true story of a hairdresser who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father save the life of his critically ill young daughter who desperately needs a liver transplant. "Faith can make the impossible possible," is the tagline (ugh - well they definitely know their audience). The movie stars Hilary Swank as Sharon Steves, with Alan Ritchson, Nancy Travis, Tamala Jones, and Amy Acker, plus Skywalker Hughes and Emily Mitchell as the kids. This looks as schmaltzy and cliche as any movie can, with all the usual "we gotta get everyone together to make a difference" tropes from other save-a-life movies before. At least it shows how greedy hospitals are.

Here's the first official trailer for Jon Gunn's Ordinary Angels, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Based on a remarkable true story, Ordinary Angels centers on Sharon Steves (Hilary Swank), a fierce but struggling hairdresser in small-town Kentucky who discovers a renewed sense of purpose when she meets Ed Schmitt (Alan Ritchson), a widower working hard to make ends meet for his two daughters. With his youngest daughter waiting for a liver transplant, Sharon sets her mind to helping the family out and will move mountains to do it. What unfolds is the inspiring tale of faith, everyday miracles, and ordinary angels. Ordinary Angels is directed by producer / filmmaker Jon Gunn (aka Jonathan M. Gunn), director of the faith-based films Mercy Streets, Like Dandelion Dust, Do You Believe?, The Week, and The Case for Christ previously. The screenplay is written by Kelly Fremon Craig (Post Grad, The Edge of Seventeen, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret) and Meg Tilly. Lionsgate will debut Gunn's Ordinary Angels in theaters nationwide starting on October 13th, 2023 coming up later this fall. Anyone interested in watching this?