Hilary Swank is a Journalist in Crime Thriller 'The Good Mother' Trailer

August 2, 2023
The Good Mother Trailer

"You followed him? He could've killed you!" Vertical has revealed an official trailer for a dark crime thriller titled The Good Mother, from director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte. Despite the two big names leading this cast, it's doesn't seem to be getting the most hyped up release next month. The film follows a journalist who, after the murder of her estranged son, forms an unlikely alliance with his pregnant girlfriend to track down those responsible for his death. Together, they confront a world of drugs and corruption in the seedy underbelly of a small city in upstate New York. Hilary Swank stars as Marissa, the vengeful journalist, with Olivia Cooke as Paige, plus Dilone, Hopper Penn, Norm Lewis, Karen Aldridge, and Jack Reynor. This reminds me of McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, about a mom turning vicious to get revenge on whoever killed her child. Looks extra dark. "Don't I get to know who killed my son?" Does she?

Here's the first official trailer for Miles Joris-Peyrafitte's The Good Mother, direct from YouTube:

The Good Mother Film

Starring 2-time Academy Award-winner Hilary Swank, The Good Mother follows the journalist Marissa Bennings (Hilary Swank) who, after the murder of her estranged son, forms an unlikely alliance with his pregnant girlfriend Paige (Olivia Cooke) to track down the killers. Together they confront a world of corruption and drugs in the seedy underbelly of a small city in upstate New York. As they get closer to the truth, they unearth an even darker secret. The Good Mother is directed by American writer / filmmaker Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, director of the films Dreamland and As You Are previously, plus a few shorts as well as the "Gaslight" podcast/TV series. The screenplay is written by Madison Harrison and Miles Joris-Peyrafitte. Produced by Siena Oberman, Shaun Sanghani, Emma Tillinger Koskoff. Vertical will debut Joris-Peyrafitte's The Good Mother in select US theaters on September 1st, 2023 coming soon. Look any good?

