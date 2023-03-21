Holofcener's 'You Hurt My Feelings' Trailer with Julia Louis-Dreyfus

"I wasn't lying, I was encouraging." "That's not true. You were lying to be encouraging." A24 has revealed an official trailer for Nicole Holofcener's new film You Hurt My Feelings, which originally premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This is the sixth feature she has directed, in addition to working on screenplays for plenty of others, including Can You Ever Forgive Me? and The Last Duel most recently. A novelist's longstanding marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her therapist husband giving his honest reaction to her latest book contrary to what he had told her. A film about how we're always too nice in our relationships, always afraid to say our honest feelings. Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars as Beth, along with Tobias Menzies, Michaela Watkins, Owen Teague, Arian Moayed, and Jeannie Berlin, plus Amber Tamblyn & David Cross. This is a rather delightful trailer that perfectly captures the vibe and mood of this film, along with tons of the smart humor in it. This should be a big indie hit when it opens.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nicole Holofcener's You Hurt My Feelings, from A24's YouTube:

New York novelist Beth has been working for years on the follow-up to her somewhat successful memoir, sharing countless drafts with her supportive husband Don. Beth's world unravels when she overhears Don admit to her brother-in-law, Mark, that actually, he doesn’t like the new book. She vents to her sister Sara that decades of a loving, committed marriage pale in comparison to this immense betrayal. Meanwhile, therapist Don faces his own professional problems as he finds himself unable to care about or even recall his unhappy patients' issues anymore… and they’ve begun to notice. You Hurt My Feelings is both written & directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Nicole Holofcener, director of the films Walking & Talking, Lovely and Amazing, Friends with Money, Please Give, Enough Said, and The Land of Steady Habits previously. Produced by Stefanie Azpiazu, Anthony Bregman, Nicole Holofcener, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. This initially premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. A24 releases Holofcener's You Hurt My Feelings in theaters nationwide starting May 23rd, 2023 this summer. Who wants to watch this?