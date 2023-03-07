Home Invasion Horror 'The Wrath of Becky' Teaser with Lulu Wilson

"I'm supposed to believe that a little girl is doing all of this on her own." An quick trailer has been released for the home invasion revenge horror film The Wrath of Becky, from filmmakers Matt Angel & Suzanne Coote. The film is actually a sequel to the 2020 film Becky (described as a "drive-in sensation"), and actress Lulu Wilson returns to star as the titular character. Two years after she escaped a violent attack on her family, Becky attempts to rebuild her life in the care of an older woman - a kindred spirit named Elena. But when a group known as the "Noble Men" break in, attack them, and take her beloved dog, Diego, Becky must return to her old ways to protect herself and her loved ones. The cast also includes Seann William Scott, Denise Burse, Jill Larson, Courtney Gains, Michael Sirow, Aaron Dalla Villa, Matt Angel, and Kate Siegel. This is premiering in the Midnighters section at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival in a few weeks - with this trailer debuting to build up some buzz, even though it doesn't show much. But it does look gnarly.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ poster) for Angel & Coote's The Wrath of Becky, direct from YouTube:

The Wrath of Becky is co-directed by the filmmakers Matt Angel & Suzanne Coote, both director of the films The Open House and Hypnotic previously. The screenplay is written by Matt Angel, from a story by Angel & Coote. It's based on characters created by Nick Morris, Lane Skye, and Ruckus Skye in the film Becky (2020). This will be premiering at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival this month. No release date is set - stay tuned for news. Quiver will debut The Wrath of Becky in theaters later this year.