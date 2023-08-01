Horror on a Cruise Ship - 'Haunting of the Queen Mary' Official Trailer

"If you stay here, you'll get trapped." Vertical has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror film titled Haunting of the Queen Mary, made by filmmaker Gary Shore. It's opening later in August if anyone is curious. A psychological horror, Haunting of the Queen Mary explores the mysterious and violent events surrounding one family’s voyage on Halloween night in 1938, and their interwoven destiny with another family onboard the infamous ocean liner present day. It's based on a real ocean liner called the RMS Queen Mary, which launched in 1936 and was used during WWII. Filming took place aboard the actual Queen Mary in Long Beach, California. "The ship has a lengthy history of visitors reporting seeing ghosts and visions in its rooms and on its decks, making it the perfect setting for paranormal goings-on on the big screen." The film stars Alice Eve, Joel Fry, Nell Hudson, William Shockley, and Lenny Rush. Looks quite creepy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Gary Shore's Haunting of the Queen Mary, from YouTube:

Gary Shore's new horror film Haunting of the Queen Mary explores the mysterious and violent events surrounding one family's voyage on Halloween night in 1938, and their interwoven destiny with another family onboard the infamous ocean liner present day. Haunting of the Queen Mary, formerly known as The Queen Mary, is directed by the Irish filmmaker Gary Shore, director of the movie Dracula Untold previously, plus a few other shorts. The screenplay is by Shore, Stephen Oliver, Tom Vaughan. It's produced by Brett Matthew Tomberlin of Imagination Design Works; Thorsten Schumacher of Rocket Science; Lars Sylvest; Nigel Sinclair and Nicholas Ferrall of White Horse Pictures; and Mali Elfman. Vertical will release Haunting of the Queen Mary in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 18th, 2023 later this month.