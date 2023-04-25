How Far Would You Go For Internet Fame? 'Follow Her' Horror Trailer

"You think the world is all about *your* content." Quiver has revealed the official trailer for indie horror thriller called Follow Her, yet another social media cautionary tale. This premiered at the Fantasporto and Fantaspoa Film Festivals last year, playing a few others in the US last fall. After a succesful fest run it's set to release for viewing this June including on VOD right away. "Follow Her is a psycho-sexual thriller that questions the ethical boundaries of social media." An aspiring actress responds to a mysterious classified ad and finds herself trapped in her new boss's twisted revenge fantasy. Starring Dani Barker as Jess Peters, Luke Cook, Eliana Jones, Mark Moses, Cristala Carter, and Brian Vincent. The horror site Bloody Disgusting ran a great review, saying: "The fact that Follow Her succeeds at being fun, meta, and thought-provoking, while also being a low budget, female-led project, makes this an exceptional movie." Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sylvia Caminer's Follow Her, direct from B-D's YouTube:

Jess (Dani Barker) has finally found her hook on social media: secretly filming creepy interactions she encounters via online job listings, and using the kinks of others to fuel her streaming success. For her next episode, she's been hired by Tom (Luke Cook) to write the ending of a screenplay in a remote, lavish cabin. Once there, the alluring self-proclaimed screenwriter hands her a screenplay in which the two of them are the main characters. This client isn’t what he seems, and even though the money’s great… the real payment here could cost her life. Follow Her is directed by producer / filmmaker Sylvia Caminer, making her first narrative feature after directing documentaries including Tanzania: A Journey Within and An Affair of the Heart previously. The screenplay is written by Dani Barker. This initially premiered at the 2022 Fantasporto Film Festival last year, and it also stopped by Screamfest. Quiver Distr. will release Caminer's Follow Her in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 2nd, 2023 early this summer. Anyone interested in watching?