Hugo André's Award-Winning Indie Dramedy 'Makeup' Official Trailer

"You have become somewhat of a distraction in the office…" Freestyle Digital Media / Red Blazer Prods. has unveiled an official trailer for a British indie comedy titled Makeup, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Hugo Andre. Not to be confused with the 2019 thriller Make Up (which we also recommend). This new film has received numerous accolades including Winner of "Best Film" at Paris International Film Awards (2021) and "Best Young Director" at Lonely Wolf Film Festival (2021) where it first premiered a few years ago. It's finally set for a VOD release this summer if anyone is curious. An aspiring male burlesque dancer and an introverted French food critic begin their rigid journey toward compatibility… Makeup stars Hugo Andre and Will Masheter, along with Kent Goldfinch, Zak Watson Smith, Adam Starkey, and Lloyd Mundell. Not an impressive trailer, odd editing choices, but the film looks like it could be good.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ poster) for Hugo André's Makeup, direct from YouTube:

When two people are brought together from completely different walks of life, it can make for awkward circumstances, especially when they both have their secrets. Sacha (André), an introverted French ex-chef, moves to London to begin his new life as a food critic. Moving into a rented room in a house belonging to Dan (Masheter), a well-respected London stockbroker, they are forced into an unlikely friendship. As time goes on, Dan attempts to hide his aspirations of becoming a burlesque dancer from those who perceive him as an alpha male. Despite their differences, can Sacha & Dan become pillars of support in each other's lives? Makeup is directed by British filmmaker Hugo André, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts and lots of other industry work previously. The screenplay is written by Will Masheter and Hugo Andre. This initially premiered at the 2021 Lonely Wolf Film Festival. Freestyle Digital Media will release André's Makeup direct-to-VOD / digital starting June 27th, 2023 this summer. Visit the film's official site.