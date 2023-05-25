Idris Elba Fights Back in Intense Airplane Thriller 'Hijack' Series Trailer

"We got one job to do right now - just get through it for them." Apple has unveiled a trailer for the thriller series Hijack. Much like the movie Plane from earlier this year, this remarkably simple title does indeed hint that the series is about a hijacking on a plane. Because, you know, what else could you call a hijacking thriller other than just Hijack? Told in real time, this tense thriller follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and as authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Starring and executive produced by SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Idris Elba, Hijack was created by George Kay ("Lupin") and Jim Field Smith ("Criminal," "Truth Seekers"). The series also stars Archie Panjabi, Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles, Neil Maskell, Aimée Kelly, Jasper Britton, Harry Michell, Mohamed Elsandel, and Ben Miles. This looks legit. If you want to check out another hijacking thriller, you must find the Korean film Emergency Declaration. Buckle up for this trailer.

Here's the first official trailer for Apple TV's Hijack, direct from Apple TV's YouTube:

"Let them think they're in control." Hijack is a series created by George Kay (writer on the series "Stag", "Killing Eve", "Criminal", "Lupin", "Litvinenko", "The Long Shadow"). With episodes directed & co-written by Jim Field Smith ("Criminal", "Truth Seekers", "Litvinenko") and directed by Mo Ali ( Shank, Montana, Somaliland: The Documentary, Breathe, "Cobra" series). Executive produced by Idris Elba, George Kay, Jim Field Smith, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, and Kris Thykier. Apple will debut the Hijack thriller series streaming on Apple TV+ starting June 28th, 2023 this summer season. How does that look? Interested in watching?