Immaculate Conception Twins Horror Thriller Film 'Deliver Us' Trailer

"If they are born, they will bring about the end of days." Magnolia Pictures has revealed the official trailer for a religious horror thriller film titled Deliver Us, from filmmakers Cru Ennis & Lee Roy Kunz. This was originally titled Kill the Child, which is too dark and frightening to use as a title. There's so many strange things about this - she's a Russian Nun, then they try to stop her pregnancy, of course those "bad guys", so she goes on the run. According to an ancient prophecy, a woman will give birth to identical twin boys: one will be the Messiah, and the other the Anti-Christ. When Sister Yulia claims to have immaculately conceived twins, the Vatican sends a team of priests to investigate. They are joined by affiliates of a secret society, the Vox Dei. However, an American Jesuit, Father Fox, discovers their plan and helps her to escape. Starring Maria Vera Ratti as the Nun, joined by Lee Roy Kunz, Aleksander Mikoš McCarthy, Hans Robert Varts, Alexander Siddig, Jaune Kimmel, and Thomas Kretschmann. Is anyone interested in this…?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Cru Ennis & Lee Roy Kunz's Deliver Us, direct from YouTube:

When a nun in a remote convent claims an immaculate conception, the Vatican sends a team of priests to investigate. Concerns grow that an ancient prophecy is about to be fulfilled: that a woman will give birth to twin boys - one the Messiah, the other the Anti-Christ - and the ensuing battle will determine the fate of the world. Deliver Us, formerly known as Kill the Child, is co-directed by filmmakers Cru Ennis (an actor making his directorial debut) & Lee Roy Kunz (director of the films A Beer Tale and Delirium, and a few shorts previously). The screenplay is written by Lee Roy Kunz and Kane Kunz. This is premiering at the 2023 Popcorn Frights Film Festival this month. Magnolia Pictures debuts Deliver Us in select US theaters + on VOD starting on September 29th, 2023 this fall. For more info, visit their official site. Who's curious?