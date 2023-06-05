Impressive First Look Trailer for 'Restore Point' Epic Czech Sci-Fi Movie

Keep an eye on this one! Continental Film has released a first look trailer for a slick Czech sci-fi movie called Restore Point, a reference to the video game idea of "save points". This will premiere at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival next month. It looks considerably impressive, with a number of fantastic shots in this teaser alone. The story of the film is set in 2041, when humanity uses special tech and the constitution guarantees all citizens the right to "one whole life". After an unnatural death, like a car accident, a person can be fully restored from their digital backup. It is enough to regularly create a digital backup of your personality every two days - a "restore point". But does humanity even deserve the right to a second chance? The plot follows a detective investigating the case of a murdered couple when a restoration team can only bring one of them back. Starring Andrea Mohylová as Agent Em, with Matěj Hádek, Václav Neužil Jr., Milan Ondrík, Karel Dobrý, Agáta Kryštůfková, Richard Stanke, Adam Vacula, and Jan Jankovský. It is clearly inspired by Blade Runner, yet again, but it actually has a distinct look & feel, not another imitation for once. I'm really looking forward to catching this at Karlovy Vary – it has the potential to be an exciting discovery.

Here's the first international trailer for Robert Hloz's Restore Point, direct from Continental's YouTube:

It’s the year 2041, and humanity has reached the point where it can cheat death. Anyone who dies an unnatural death has the right to be brought back to life. All you have to do is to create a backup of your personality – a restore point – at least every forty-eight hours. But there exists a movement of people who try to sabotage this concept. "Agent Em" finds herself drawn into a case that is not as simple as it first seemed and the consequences of which reach to the highest levels of politics. Director Robert Hloz’s feature film debut is a gripping tale, an extraordinarily inventive visual experience, and a polemic with the idea that technological progress is not always a good thing. Restore Point, originally known as Bod Obnovy in Czech, is directed by Czech filmmaker Robert Hloz, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is co-written by Tomislav Čečka, Robert Hloz, Zdeněk Jecelín. This will be premiering at the 2023 Karlovy Vary Film Festival coming up in July, with a September release in Czechia. XYZ Films will handle intl. distribution - no release dates are set yet. First impression? Look good?