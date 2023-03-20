Impressive Indie Sci-Fi Film 'Colonials' Trailer Set in the Distant Future

"Bring me that Colonial!" Epic Pictures Group has unveiled an official trailer for an indie sci-fi film called Colonials, launching on VOD to watch in the US this April. It was previewed at Comic-Con last year and looks like it might actually be entertaining for anyone into epic interplanetary storytelling. A space colonist traveling from Mars crash lands on Earth after an attack from an advance Moon enforcer. When he wakes up, he becomes caught up in a movement to save a Resistance stuck in the dark ages – and the galaxy from human extinction. Colonials was directed by Andrew Balek and Joe Bland, for Bland Productions. Starring Greg Kriek, Sean Kanan, Daniel Roebuck, Jon Provost, and Allie Ayers Lindsey. This looks quite impressive, with a large scale concept and ambitious ideas - including intriguing designs for the spaceships & suits. It does look a bit like a video game, but I'm curious to see if it delivers the goods as a movie anyway.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Balek & Bland's Colonials, direct from Epic's YouTube:

"Colonials is a large-scale sci-fi action feature film with a contagious adventure maneuvering through grand landscapes and epic digital sets. We have the most talented cast and crew you could ask for. Greg Kriek and his co-stars bring the characters to life and make you feel a part of the Colonial experience. From creation to promoting the film on stage at Comic-Con, we can’t wait for everyone to get the chance to watch Colonials in theaters or in your own living room! Enjoy the film." –Director Joe Bland

On his mission from Mars, a space colonist's (Greg Kriek) ship is attacked by a Moon-based civilization and he ends up crash landing on Earth. Having lost his memory, he joins forces with a Resistance on the planet to help save the galaxy from human extinction. Colonials is co-directed by producers / filmmakers Andrew Balek & Joe Bland (also co-director on Ellipse), making their first feature film together as co-directors. The screenplay is written by Joe Bland and Cyrus Cheek. Produced by Michele Kanan and Joe Bland. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Epic Pictures will debut Balek & Bland's Colonials direct-to-VOD in the US starting April 11th, 2023 this spring. Interested? Look good?