Incredible Full Trailer for Japan's Live-Action 'Shin Kamen Rider' Movie

Whoa!! This looks awesome. Toei Studios in Japan recently released another live-action take on a classic tokusatsu franchise - an update on Kamen Rider. The great Hideaki Anno (also of Shin Godzilla) directed Shin Kamen Rider, which is now playing in cinemas in Japan. We still don't know when it will play in the US, hopefully later this year. A man who was given unwanted power & became a non-human. A woman who questions the theory of happiness she was given. Takeru Hongo, transformed into an Augment with killing power by the hands of the SHOCKER, escapes under the guidance of Ruriko Midorikawa, who was born to the organization but rebelled against it. He is drawn into an epic battle with the assassins who are closing in. What is justice? What is evil? Is there an end to the exchange of violence? Starring Sôsuke Ikematsu as Hongo, with Minami Hamabe, Masami Nagasawa, Shin'ya Tsukamoto, Takumi Saitoh, Kanata Hongô, and Nao Ômori as the voice of Kumo Augment-01. Uh this looks totally badass!! Even without understanding any of the dialogue, it seems like this might be the best of the Shin movies from Japan so far.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Hideaki Anno's Shin Kamen Rider, direct from YouTube:

And here's another unique teaser for Hideaki Anno's Shin Kamen Rider, also found on YouTube:

"Those which change. Those which never change. And those that don't want to change." College student and motorcycle enthusiast Takeshi Hongo is abducted by the evil organization Shocker and converted into a cyborg as part of their plans for world domination. Before they can brainwash him to do their bidding, he escapes and uses his new enhanced abilities as Kamen Rider to wage a one-man war against Shocker. Shin Kamen Rider, also known as シン・仮面ライダー in Japanese, is directed by acclaimed Japanese anime filmmaker Hideaki Anno, director of the Shin Godzilla reboot from 2016 previously, as well as the iconic Neon Genesis Evangelion series, "Sugar Sugar Rune", "Petite Princess Yucie", and also a writer on the Shin Ultraman film. The screenplay is also written by Hideaki Anno, based on the original creation by Shotaro Ishinomori. The film recently opened in Japan in theaters on March 17th, 2023 this month. No US release date is set yet - stay tuned for updates. For more info on this, visit the Japanese official site. Who's into this?