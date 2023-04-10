Indie Anthology Sci-Fi Film 'The Last Boy on Earth' First Look Trailer

"The target is surround, we await further instructions." Black Mandala has revealed a first look trailer for an indie sci-fi creation called The Last Boy on Earth, an anthology film with around eight segments in total to enjoy. There's no final premiere date set yet, but it will be released sometime later in 2023. Here's the only synopsis available so far: In a distant future, an enigmatic boy becomes the central figure in the search for a new hope. Who is this kid? Why is everyone looking for it? Sometimes it is better not to know certain answers… I'm also wondering if this kid is in every segment? The cast includes Camilo Levigne, Raymond Lee, Hugo "Kato" Quiril, Joshua Grothe, Arben Bajraktaraj, John Bubniak, and Sam Hoare. This has plenty of imagery that's lifted directly from Blade Runner (and other sci-fi movies) but it still looks damn good, with impressive VFX and different stories to watch (with monsters, too). I'm curious, I hope it's as thrilling as this trailer promises, and not the usual indie sci-fi junk out these days. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nicolás Onetti's The Last Boy on Earth, direct from YouTube:

In a distant future, an enigmatic boy becomes the central figure in the search for a new hope. Who is this kid? Why is everyone looking for it? Sometimes it is better not to know certain answers… The Last Boy on Earth is a sci-fi anthology project directed by Argentinian indie filmmaker Nicolás Onetti, director of the feature films What the Waters Left Behind, Abrakadabra, The 100 Candles Game, and the sequel What the Waters Left Behind: Scars previously (and the upcoming El Pulpo Negro), plus a few other shorts. It's also presented by Onetti, featuring additional segments directed by: Luka Hrgovic, Dino Julius, Daniel Rubesam, Thierry Lorenzi, Will Kindrick, Rob Mclellan, Monica Mateo. The screenplay is written by Camilo Zaffora. Produced by Michael Kraetzer, Charly Goitia, Nicolás Onetti. This co-production between Argentina and New Zealand, was one of the seven selected projects to represent the best of Latin American genre cinema at the Marche Du Film. No final release date is set - stay tuned for more updates. First impression? Any good?