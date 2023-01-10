Indie Film 'Linoleum' Trailer with Jim Gaffigan as a Wannabe Astronaut

"Remember when we used to talk about doing something fantastic?" Shout Factory has revealed an official trailer for an indie sci-fi film titled Linoleum, which originally premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival last year. It also stopped by many other fests including the Cleveland, Seattle, San Fran, Nantucket, River Run, and Cinequest Film Festivals. It's not really a sci-fi film, more of fantasy drama about a guy who has spent his life hoping he'd make it into space. When the host of a failing children's science show tries to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming an astronaut by building a rocket in his garage, a series of bizarre events occur that cause him to question his own reality. He tries to build the ship from an old satellite that drops into his backyard, which is a bit strange for a science guy. Jim Gaffigan stars in a dramatic role, one of his best performances, with Rhea Seehorn, Katelyn Nacon, Gabriel Rush, Amy Hargreaves, Michael Ian Black, and Tony Shalhoub. I watched this at SXSW and it's solid, but I wasn't a big fan. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Colin West's Linoleum, direct from Shout's YouTube:

Cameron Edwin (Jim Gaffigan), the host of a failing children's science TV show called "Above & Beyond", has always had aspirations of being an astronaut. After a mysterious space-race era satellite falls from space and lands in his backyard, his midlife crisis manifests in a plan to rebuild the machine into his own dream rocket. As his relationship with his wife (Rhea Seehorn) and daughter (Katelyn Nacon) start to strain, surreal events begin unfolding around him -- a doppelgänger moving into the house next door, a car falling from the sky, and an unusual teenage boy forging a friendship with him. He slowly starts to piece these events together to ultimately reveal that there's more to his life story than he once thought. Linoleum is both written and directed by American indie filmmaker Colin West, his second feature after making Double Walker previously, plus many other shorts. This initially premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival last year. Shout Factory will debut Linoleum in select US theaters starting February 24th, 2023.