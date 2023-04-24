Indie Horror 'The Curse of Wolf Mountain' Trailer Featuring Tobin Bell

"There could be dangers in unlocking these memories, Aj…" It could also be dangerous to repress them…! Uncork'd Ent. has unveiled the official trailer for an indie horror film creation called The Curse of Wolf Mountain, which is the final release title for this Wolf Mountain film. It's being dumped direct-to-VOD in May, which should tell you everything you need to know about this. In the film, "a man starts to have vivid dreams about his parents' death and decides to return to the remote mountain spot where they were killed, with his brother and his family." There they discover something sinister in the woods - that is still out to get them. The horror film stars David Lipper, Keli Price, Eddie McClintock, Fernanda Romero, along with two horror icons: Tobin Bell and Danny Trejo. I don't know why this villain guy has a crossbow in addition to his funny wolf hat, but sure whatever works, why not let him have some kind of random weapon.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for David Lipper's The Curse of Wolf Mountain, from YouTube:

Aj (Keli Price) begins having dreams of his parents' death. He decides to go back to the spot where they were killed, accompanied by his brother and his brother's family. But… legend has it, there is something mysterious roaming these woods, and it might still be there. The Curse of Wolf Mountain, formerly known as just Wolf Mountain, is directed by Canadian actor / filmmaker David Lipper, directing his second feature film after making Death Link (2021) previously. The screenplay is written by Keli Price. Produced by David Lipper, Keli Price, Joshua Santana, Kipp Tribble, and Kenny Yates. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know (although it was sold at the TIFF market last year). Uncork'd will debut The Curse of Wolf Mountain direct-to-VOD / DVD starting May 9th, 2023 coming soon. Interested?