Indie Revenge Thriller 'I Am Rage' Trailer Starring Hannaj Bang Bendz

"They don't know what a nightmare is… they will." Oh s&!t! Quiver Distribution has revealed the official trailer for an indie action revenge thriller called I Am Rage, from filmmaker David Ryan Keith. It's out to watch direct-to-VOD this August - skipping theaters. The film is described as a sweat-inducing new revenge thriller film from the team behind popular action film Army of One (2020). Erin's idyllic countryside trip turns to terror when a sinister blood cult abducts her. But they made a grave mistake - her abductors soon learn the painful consequences of crossing someone with severe anger issues. The film stars multi award-winning actress Hannaj Bang Bendz, best known for her turns in acclaimed British films such as The Man Up The Stairs and Glamour, as Erin, along with Marta Svetek, Antonia Whillans, Derek Nelson, Luke Aquilina, Jamie B. Chambers, and Niko Foster. It is "an action extravaganza with brilliantly choreographed action and fight sequences and a terrific performance." This looks like it might be good fun.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for David Ryan Keith's I Am Rage, direct from YouTube:

Erin Bradley (Hannaj Bang Bendz) ventures out into the remote countryside to meet her new boyfriend's parents, but her trip takes a dark turn when she becomes embroiled in a cult that caters to the elite by providing them with the blood of unsuspecting victims. Unbeknownst to her captors, Erin is unlike anyone they've encountered before. They will witness first-hand the painful consequences that come with messing with someone with severe anger problems. With her own life at stake, Erin's disturbing past will prove to be her greatest asset as she violently takes her revenge on the bloodthirsty cult. I Am Rage is directed by British filmmaker David Ryan Keith, director of the films Attack of the Herbals, The Redwood Massacre & Redwood Massacre: Annihilation, Ghosts of Darkness, and The Dark Within, plus a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Stephen Durham and David Ryan Keith. It's produced by Stephen Durham, Eric Easley, and Lorraine Keith. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Uncork'd debuts I Am Rage direct-to-VOD / DVD starting August 1st, 2023 this summer. Anyone?