Indigenous Anthology Film from Australia - 'We Are Still Here' Trailer

"I will take you where you need to go." Madman Films has released an official trailer for an anthology film titled We Are Still Here, opening for release in Australia later in 2023. Spanning over 1000 years into the past, present and future, We Are Still Here interweaves eight tales of Indigenous struggle, to tell a sweeping story of hope and survival. The film premiered at Australian film festivals last year, and also played at TIFF, plus the San Diego, Hawaii, and Minneapolis St. Paul Film Festivals in the US. Created as a response to the 250th anniversary of the Second voyage of James Cook to Australia in 1772, the project consists of a number of linked short films by a selection of Indigenous Australian + Māori filmmakers about the impact of settler colonialism on the region's indigenous cultures. A different mix of short films that take us from the past to the present, telling powerful stories of Indigenous people & their history. "Come together and go forward."

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Australian anthology film We Are Still Here, from YouTube:

1000 years of kinship, loss, grief and resilience. Through the eyes of eight protagonists, We Are Still Here traverses 1000 years from past, present, and future to explore stories of kinship, loss, grief, and resilience. But ultimately, it shows the strength of love and hope to overcome shared traumas that Indigenous people from Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific have continued to face for generations. We Are Still Here is a anthology feature, with Beck Cole (Making 'Samson & Delilah', Here I Am, "Wentworth", "High Country" series) as the supervising director of the whole project. Featuring segments directed by Chantelle Burgoyne, Dena Curtis, Richard Curtis, Mario Gaoa, Danielle MacLean, Miki Magasiva, Renae Maihi, Tracey Rigney, and Tim Worrall. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sydney Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Melbourne and Toronto Film Festivals last year. Madman Films will debut We Are Still Here in Australian cinemas soon. It still has no US release date set yet - stay tuned for updates. Who's interested?