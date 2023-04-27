Infuriating Doc 'Victim/Suspect' Trailer About Sexual Assault Victims

"It's only in the details that you start seeing how a reporting victim becomes a suspect." Netflix debuted their official trailer for a documentary titled Victim/Suspect, made by doc director Nancy Schwartzman, arriving this May. This premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also screened CPH:DOX in Denmark. Victim/Suspect chronicles journalist Rae de Leon's investigation into a shocking nationwide pattern: Women tell the police they’ve been sexually assaulted, but instead of finding justice, they’re charged with the crime of making a false report, arrested, and even imprisoned by the system they believed would protect them. This all sounds horrifying, and it absolutely is horrifying. But worst of all it's true – it's happening all the time. Produced by Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Alice Henty, Rachel De Leon, Amanda Pike, Nancy Schwartzman. Reviews remind us, "all of this should rattle us and move us…"

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Nancy Schwartzman's doc Victim/Suspect, from Netflix's YouTube:

The documentary feature film Victim/Suspect chronicles journalist Rae de Leon's investigation into a disturbing pattern: young women report sexual assault to the police but instead of the perpetrators being brought to justice, the women are instead then arrested for filing a false report. Working directly for The Center for Investigative Reporting, de Leon's exhaustive research uncovers a surprisingly large number of these cases nationwide. Re-examining law enforcement investigations, de Leon unearths telling recordings of police interviews with victims. Featuring firsthand accounts from numerous young women as well as interviews with police, investigators, and legal experts, Victim/Suspect raises crucial questions about how the criminal justice system views and treats sexual assault victims. Victim/Suspect is directed by award-winning doc filmmaker Nancy Schwartzman, of the doc film Roll Red Roll previously, plus a few other short docs. This initially premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Netflix will debut Schwartzman's doc Victim/Suspect streaming on Netflix worldwide starting May 23rd, 2023 this summer.