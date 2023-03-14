Inside Look Featurette for 'Extrapolations' Sci-Fi Series on Apple TV+

"It's an enormous theme played on an enormous stage, with very personal, small stories…" Apple TV has revealed a new behind-the-scenes featurette for their upcoming series titled Extrapolations, from writer Scott Z. Burns. We posted the intriguing main trailer for this a few weeks ago. "'We must save ourselves.' Take a closer look at how Extrapolations turned science into storytelling though small personal moments on a global scale." The series features "unanticipated stories of how the upcoming changes to our planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale." The series features a massive ensemble cast lead by: Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Tahar Rahim, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, Tobey Maguire, and tons of others. This promo video focuses more on the cast and the humanistic stories being told, rather than on the sci-fi or climate change disasters that will be disrupting the world in the future. I'm still excited to watch this series, I just want it to be harsh and honest about humanity's failure to address climate change, in addition to the hopeful aspects.

Here's the "An Inside Look" featurette for Apple TV+'s series Extrapolations, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first full trailer for Scott Z. Burns' Extrapolations series here to see more footage.

Extrapolations is a bracing drama from writer, director, exec producer Scott Z. Burns that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith & family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the people. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late? Extrapolations is a series created, showrun, and directed by writer Scott Z. Burns, best known for writing the scripts for The Bourne Ultimatum, The Informant, Contagion, Side Effects, The Mercy, and The Laundromat previously; he also directed the 2019 film The Report. Along with additional writing by Diane Ademu-John, Ron Currie, Dave Eggers, Dorothy Fortenberry, Rajiv Joseph, Sarah Nolen, and Bess Wohl. It's executive produced by Scott Z. Burns, Michael Ellenberg, Gregory Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry, and Lindsey Springer. Apple will debut Burns' new series Extrapolations streaming on Apple TV+ starting March 17th, 2023 this month. Who wants to watch this?