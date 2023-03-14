WORTH WATCHING

Inside Look Featurette for 'Extrapolations' Sci-Fi Series on Apple TV+

by
March 14, 2023

Extrapolations Series Trailer

"It's an enormous theme played on an enormous stage, with very personal, small stories…" Apple TV has revealed a new behind-the-scenes featurette for their upcoming series titled Extrapolations, from writer Scott Z. Burns. We posted the intriguing main trailer for this a few weeks ago. "'We must save ourselves.' Take a closer look at how Extrapolations turned science into storytelling though small personal moments on a global scale." The series features "unanticipated stories of how the upcoming changes to our planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale." The series features a massive ensemble cast lead by: Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Tahar Rahim, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, Tobey Maguire, and tons of others. This promo video focuses more on the cast and the humanistic stories being told, rather than on the sci-fi or climate change disasters that will be disrupting the world in the future. I'm still excited to watch this series, I just want it to be harsh and honest about humanity's failure to address climate change, in addition to the hopeful aspects.

Here's the "An Inside Look" featurette for Apple TV+'s series Extrapolations, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first full trailer for Scott Z. Burns' Extrapolations series here to see more footage.

Extrapolations Series

Extrapolations Series

Extrapolations is a bracing drama from writer, director, exec producer Scott Z. Burns that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith & family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the people. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late? Extrapolations is a series created, showrun, and directed by writer Scott Z. Burns, best known for writing the scripts for The Bourne Ultimatum, The Informant, Contagion, Side Effects, The Mercy, and The Laundromat previously; he also directed the 2019 film The Report. Along with additional writing by Diane Ademu-John, Ron Currie, Dave Eggers, Dorothy Fortenberry, Rajiv Joseph, Sarah Nolen, and Bess Wohl. It's executive produced by Scott Z. Burns, Michael Ellenberg, Gregory Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry, and Lindsey Springer. Apple will debut Burns' new series Extrapolations streaming on Apple TV+ starting March 17th, 2023 this month. Who wants to watch this?

Find more posts: Featurette, Streaming, To Watch

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

FOLLOW FS HERE

OUR RSSRSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:

Follow Alex's main account on Twitter:

For only the latest posts - follow this:

Add our posts to your Feedlyclick here

Get all the news sent on Telegram Telegram

LATEST TO WATCH

Inside Look Featurette for 'Extrapolations' Sci-Fi Series on Apple TV+ (0 Comments)

Gnarly Trailer for Epic Historical 'Ninja vs. Shark' B-Movie from Japan (1 Comment)

New 4K Re-Release Trailer for Gregg Araki's 'The Doom Generation' (1 Comment)

Watch: Warner Bros' 100 Years of Storytelling Oscars Montage Video (0 Comments)

Watch: Jeff Zhang's Blissful 'A Year in Film 2022' Video Retrospective (0 Comments)