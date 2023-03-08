Inspiring Documentary 'Judy Blume Forever' Trailer About the Author

"I could be fearless in my writing, in a way that maybe I wasn't always in my life." Amazon's Prime Video has revealed an official trailer for a documentary titled Judy Blume Forever, which initially premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The doc will be available for streaming on Prime Video in April. The radical honesty of the books by trailblazing author Judy Blume changed the way millions of adolescent readers understood themselves, their sexuality, what it meant to grow up; but also led to critical battles against book banning and censorship. With plenty of humor, sensitivity, and a very healthy dose of adolescent cringe, Judy Blume Forever tells the whole story of the woman whose writing made an impact on millions of people. Featuring appearances by Molly Ringwald, Lena Dunham, Anna Konkle, Samantha Bee, and many others. This film got great reviews out of Sundance, with critics saying it's a "no-frills portrait that shines with Blume’s sweet, level-headed sincerity." This looks like a vitally important, jovial, uplifting doc film about a wonderful author and how her own honest expression has connected deeply with many people.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Pardo & Wolchok's doc Judy Blume Forever, from YouTube:

Generations of readers have found themselves in a Judy Blume book. Her name alone launches a flood of memories for anyone who’s gripped one of her many paperbacks. For decades, Blume’s radical honesty has comforted and captivated readers – and landed her at the center of controversy for her frankness about puberty and sex. Now the beloved American author candidly shares her own coming-of-age story. Judy Blume Forever traces Blume's life journey from fearful, imaginative child to a storytelling pioneer who elevated the physical and emotional lives of kids and teens, to banned writer who continues to fight back against censorship today. Playful and poignant animations celebrate the magic and awkwardness of being young, while intimate conversations with acclaimed authors and artists reveal Blume's profound impact on readers. Long-standing fans share open-hearted letters that they wrote to Blume over decades.

Judy Blume Forever is co-directed by Emmy-winning filmmakers Davina Pardo & Leah Wolchok, both making their first feature after numerous doc shorts and producing previously. Produced by Davina Pardo, Leah Wolchok, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, and Marcella Steingart; made by Imagine Documentaries. This initially premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Amazon will debut the Judy Blume Forever doc streaming on Prime Video worldwide starting April 21st, 2023 this spring. Interested?