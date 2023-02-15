Intense Official Trailer for Indie Sci-Fi Horror Creation 'Into the Abyss'

"The sun will turn into darkness and the moon into blood…" Black Mandala Films has revealed an official trailer for an incredible Argentinian sci-fi horror indie creation known as Into the Abyss, which is a short title from the original Me encontrarás en lo profundo del abismo ("You will find me deep in the abyss"). This terrifying story had its world premiere at the Mar del Plata Film Fest, and it won Best Director, Best Sound and a Special Mention at the last edition of the Buenos Aires Rojo Sangre Film Fest. They came from heaven, installing perpetual night. Then the deluge that would change humanity forever. Bannon is trapped in the middle of a city isolated and covered by a black and rainy sky, which epitomizes the end and decay of the old world. Seeking to leave the condemned area, he will realize his very existence drags the vestiges of that world & must be put to the test or perish in the Abyss. Starring Martin Rispau, Germán Baudino, Chucho Fernández, Paula Brasca, and Demián Salomón (from the series Terrified). The score in this trailer is intense! It looks like a gnarly creature feature and post-apocalyptic sci-fi horror all rolled into one.

Here's the main official trailer (+ two posters) for Matías Xavier Rispau's Into the Abyss, from YouTube:

"The film attracts by a proposal where the viewer can be carried away in the adventure by the classic form and style, with genres such as science fiction and terror, but without losing, at the same time, a personal and human nucleus with which many will be able to find themselves." –Director Matías Xavier Rispau

As explosions flash in the distance, under the downpour, a man tries to escape, but the problem is where to. Going through abandoned buildings in search of food and water, Bannon rakes up empty cans and boxes, but all he finds are piercing screams and the permanent threat of them, the demons that came down from the sky. In his odyssey trying to leave the dommed area, the… hero? must put his conscience to the test and redeem himself before the ghosts from his past. On the way, a strange guide from the underworld seems to help him. Set in a biblical-post-apocalyptic scenery, Into the Abyss takes genre cinema towards the transcendental, turning a dystopian escape film into an allegory about the lights and shadows of human beings, as well as their eternal struggle to be free from themselves. Into the Abyss, also known as Me encontrarás en lo profundo del abismo in Spanish, is directed and produced by Argentinian filmmaker Matías Xavier Rispau, of the films Fruit Fiction, El Turno Nocturno, and Blanco o Negro previously. The screenplay is from Boris C.Q. and Matías Xavier Rispau. This initially premiered at the 2022 Mar del Plata Film Festival last year. Black Mandala Films will release this worldwide. There's no US release date set yet.