Intense US Trailer for Belgian Subway Driver Thriller Film 'On the Edge'

"Your emotions affect you too much." Kino Lorber released this Belgian thriller in the US already - if you haven't seen or heard about this yet, you may want to check it out. On the Edge is the US title for a Belgian thriller made by a Chilean filmmaker named Giordano Gederlini. It premiered last year and already opened around Europe, and is now available in the US to watch as well. A man seemingly falls onto the subway rails and later dies at the hospital. The train driver who was on duty at the time of the incident happens to be his estranged father. While on the trail of his son's murderers, Leo will be closely watched by the police, also investigating. They soon discover that Leo’s skills in tracking & apprehending violent criminals are not those of a mere metro driver. Taken with a Belgian twist? The film stars Antonio De La Torre, Marine Vacth, and Olivier Gourmet. Reminds me of the Danish film Riders of Justice. Looks like it has some fun twists.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Giordano Gederlini's On the Edge, direct from YouTube:

In the pulse-pounding thriller film On the Edge, a Spanish subway train operator in Brussels witnesses his estranged son Hugo fall to his death off the edge of a platform. Leo had not seen his son for years, but is spurred to investigate the mysterious circumstances of his passing. He discovers that Hugo was involved in a bloody heist, the discovery of which puts Leo in the crosshairs of the police. Leo’s skills in tracking and apprehending violent criminals, as it turns out, are not those of a public transit employee. On the Edge, also known as Entre la vie et la mort (which translates to Between Life and Death) in French, is written and directed by Chilean writer / filmmaker Giordano Gederlini, director of the film Samurai and A Saint's War previously, plus a writer on Above the Law, Ladj Ly's Les Misérables, and other films. This initially premiered at the 2022 Reims Polar Thriller Film Festival last spring, and opened in France in the summer last year. Kino Lorber already debuted On the Edge on VOD / Blu-ray in the US - it's available to watch now.