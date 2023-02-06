International Trailer for French Forest Fire Survival Thriller 'The Blaze'

"In any case, you should never leave your vehicle." Studiocanal has revealed an offiical international trailer for a French disaster movie / survival thriller called The Blaze in English, originally known as En plein feu in French. It follows Simon and his father Joseph who embark on a race-against-the-clock to escape a wildfire while stuck in their car. The filmmaker explains: "The idea with Blaze is to create an immersive and sensorial experience where we're feeling a scary and suffocating atmosphere building up." The film was shot in France's tree-covered southwest region where thousands of hectares were destroyed by wildfires recently. The story follows a young man determined to escape with his elderly father from a rapidly approaching wildfire, until they get caught in a traffic jam on the one road out. The film stars popular French actor Alex Lutz, André Dussollier, and Sophie Parel. It will open in France this March, but has no US release yet. This definitely looks intense, especially once Simon leaves and heads out into the forest… Not a good idea.

Here's the new international trailer (+ poster) for Quentin Reynaud's The Blaze, direct from YouTube:

Simon lives with his aging father Joseph in the south of France. When a massive wildfire devastates their tree-covered coastal region in the southwest of France and as the warning siren reaches their home, the two must leave everything behind to escape. But the wind intensifies and the air fills with smoke as they get caught in a massive traffic jam with other evacuees while the fire is getting closer and closer. With ash soon falling like snow, the temperature rising and a menacing fire approaching, Simon must quickly find a way out to save himself and his weakened father. The Blaze, also known as En Plein Feu (In Full Fire) in French, is both written and directed by French filmmaker Quentin Reynaud, director of the films Paris-Willouby and Final Set previously, plus a few other shorts Produced by Léonard Glowinski. This initially premiered at the 2022 London Film Festival last fall. It's currently set to open in France starting in March 2023 coming soon. No other US or UK release dates have been set - stay tuned for more. Who's interested?