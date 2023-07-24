International Trailer for Kensuke Sonomura's Action Thriller 'Bad City'

"Beating up a good guy is violence, but beating up a bad guy is justice." Well Go has revealed a new official trailer for the Japanese action thriller film titled Bad City, from filmmaker Kensuke Sonomura. This looks DAMN good!! It initially premiered at the 2022 Neuchâtel Fantastic Film Festival in Switzerland, and it also played at Fantastic Fest last year, arriving in the US this August to watch. Kaiko City is plagued with poverty and crime. When a corrupt businessman decides to run for mayor and starts eliminating opponents from the rival mafia, a former police captain serving time for murder is secretly released and put in charge of a task force to find & arrest him. Starring Hitoshi Ozawa, Akane Sakanoue, Katsuya, Masanori Mimoto, Yoshiyuki Yamaguchi, Yasukaze Motomiya, Tak Sakaguchi, Kazuki Namioka, Lily Franky, and Mitsu Dan. Bad City is an homage to V-Cinema (non-theatrical, direct-to-video titles that dominated the genre film market in Japan in the 80s). Reviews are god, saying "Ozawa just turned 60, but has lost none of his speed, agility, or skill for taking out swathes of yakuza goons with a single bloodied fist." Oh yes, let's go.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kensuke Sonomura's Bad City, direct from Well Go's YouTube:

Long plagued by poverty and crime, Kaiko City has been torn apart by rampant corruption and growing violence between the local Yakuza faction and a notorious Korean crime boss. But when a mafia-connected businessman runs for mayor and begins systematically eliminating his opponents, a former police captain (Hitoshi Ozawa) imprisoned for a brutal murder is released in a final desperate effort to reclaim the city. Bad City, originally known as バッド・シティ in Japanese, is directed by Japanese filmmaker / stuntman / action director Kensuke Sonomura, his second feature film after directing Hydra previously, plus lots of other action directing / stunt work in films & TV previously. The screenplay is written by Hitoshi Ozawa. It's also produced by Hitoshi Ozawa, who co-stars in this. The film initially opened in Japan in early 2023. Well Go USA will debut Sonomura's Bad City direct-to-VOD / digital starting on August 1st, 2023 this summer.