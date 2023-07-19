International Trailer for Korean Rescue in Lebanon Thriller 'Ransomed'

"You don't have to worry about who you can trust, if you just don't trust anyone." Well, I guess that's true? Sure, okay. Well Go USA has revealed an official trailer for a Korean action thriller titled Ransomed, which is apparently the final release title in addition to its name Unofficial Operation. This movie is set to open in theaters in the US at the exact same time as in Korea, starting in early August this summer - in just a few weeks. A young diplomat is assigned the task of carrying the ransom money to rescue an abducted diplomat in Lebanon, and a local taxi driver accidentally gets involved in the mission. When the plan goes awry, he is forced to team up with the driver—the only Korean expat he can find—and go deep into the heart of Lebanon in a final desperate attempt to bring their fellow countryman home. The action movie stars Ha Jung-woo and Ju Ji-hoon as the main two, with Anas El Baz and Nisrine Adam. This does look as entertaining as it sounds, with tons of action and awkward humor to lighten up the intensity of the situation. Check this out.

Here's the official international trailer (+ posters) for Kim Seong-hun's Ransomed, direct from YouTube:

After a South Korean diplomat (Ha Jung-woo from The Handmaiden and The Chaser) to the Middle East suddenly receives a coded message from an abducted colleague who was long been presumed dead, he volunteers to lead the dangerous rescue mission. But when the plan goes awry, he's forced to team up with a local taxi driver—the only Korean expat he can find—and go deep into the heart of Lebanon in a final desperate attempt to bring their fellow countryman home. Ransomed, originally known as 비공식작전 in Korean / formerly known as Unofficial Operation, is directed by the Korean filmmaker Kim Seong-hun, director of the films How the Lack of Love Affects Two Men, A Hard Day, Tunnel, Kingdom: Ashin of the North, and the "Kingdom" TV series previously. The screenplay is written by Kim Jung-Yeon and Jung-mi Yeo. The film is set to open in Korea starting in early August this summer. Well Go USA will also debut Kim Seong-hun's Ransomed in select US theaters starting August 4th, 2023 coming soon. Anyone interested?