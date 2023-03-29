Intriguing Behind-the-Scenes Look at Ari Aster's 'Beau is Afraid' Film

"It's like a Jewish Lord of the Rings… but, he's just going to his mom's house." What?! Hilarious. I cannot wait to see this!! A24 has unveiled a fascinating 72-second long behind-the-scenes featurette for Beau is Afraid, the latest feature made by acclaimed genre filmmaker Ari Aster - known for the hits Hereditary and Midsommar. Aster explains in this video that it's an epic story of one man. Following the sudden death of his mother, a mild-mannered but anxiety-ridden man confronts his darkest fears embarking on an epic, Kafkaesque odyssey back home. Joaquin Phoenix stars as Beau, with a cast also including Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Patti LuPone, Kylie Rogers, Parker Posey, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Hayley Squires, and Denis Ménochet; with Armen Nahapetian as a young Beau. Now we know more about what it's really about: "I want to put you in the experience of being a loser." It seems like Aster's ambitious experimental creation similar to Synecdoche, New York or Under the Silver Lake… Very curious to see this.

Here's the new behind-the-scenes featurette for Ari Aster's Beau is Afraid, direct from A24's YouTube:

You can watch the full official trailer for Ari Aster's Beau is Afraid right here for more footage from this.

Beau Is Afraid is described as a decades-spanning surrealist horror set in an alternate present. Joaquin Phoenix stars as Beau, an extremely anxious but pleasant-looking man who has a fraught relationship with his overbearing mother and never knew his father. When his mother dies, he makes a journey home that involves some wild supernatural threats. Beau is Afraid, formerly known as Disappointment Blvd., is both written and directed by the acclaimed American filmmaker Ari Aster, director of the films Hereditary and Midsommar previously, plus many other short films. Produced by Lars Knudsen and Ari Aster. The film hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. A24 will debut Ari Aster's Beau is Afraid in select US theaters starting on April 28th, 2023 coming soon this spring. Who's planning to watch this?