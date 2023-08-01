Intriguing Multiverse Sci-Fi Horror Project 'Hostile Dimensions' Trailer

"You've got this in your flat right now?" Now what do we have here? There's a new indie horror sci-fi film from the UK premiering at FrightFest in London later this month called Hostile Dimensions and it seems like it's worth a watch. This is yet another mix of horror and multiverse storytelling, similar to the other indie sci-fi horror Doors film from last year. In Hostile Dimensions: two documentary filmmakers traverse alternate dimensions, confronting nightmares to uncover the truth behind a graffiti artist's disappearance who seems to have vanished right into thin air. These dimensions mix the ordinary with the bizarre - whales floating across the skies throw a hilly idyll off kilter. Graham Hughes describes his forth feature as a "tribute to highly imaginative low-budget films combining found footage with epic sci-fi to create something unique and thrilling." Starring Graham Hughes, Stephen Beavis, Annabel Logan, and Andy Stewart. The found footage style is a bit off-putting in this particular trailer, but it still has the potential to be really good.

Here's the first look trailer for Graham Hughes' Hostile Dimensions, direct from YouTube (via B-D):

Graham Hughes' inventive and terrifying new film horror tells the story of two documentary filmmakers who decide to investigate the disappearance of a graffiti artist who seemingly "vanished". As they delve deeper into their research, they encounter an ominous freestanding door which leads them on a dark journey through the dimensions behind it. Determined to uncover the truth the pair soon realize they have stumbled across something far more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. Hostile Dimensions is both written and directed by Scottish indie genre filmmaker Graham Hughes, director of the films The Big Slick, A Practical Guide to a Spectacular Suicide, and Death of a Vlogger, plus a number of other short films previously. Produced by Evrim Ersoy and Graham Hughes. This is premiering at the 2023 FrightFest in London coming up later this month. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates. Thoughts?