Intriguing Teaser for 'The Big Door Prize' About a Mysterious Machine

"This machine is reminding people our lives have more than one possible path." Apple TV+ has revealed a first look teaser trailer for one of their upcoming series titled The Big Door Prize, adapted from novel of the same name written by M.O. Walsh. This is a clever, alluring teaser that uses the cool blue glow of this machine to grab your attention, leaving the rest up to your imagination. The series follows the residents of a small town called Deerfield, who one day discover a magical, destiny-predicting machine in their grocery store - "promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential." It's about a mysterious machine that upends a small Louisiana town, asking us all to wonder if who we truly are is who we truly could be. Starring Chris O'Dowd as Dusty, with Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Sammy Fourlas, and Djouliet Amara. I haven't read the book before - but yeah I'm sold, this definitely got my attention. I want to know what the Morpho machine tells them! And how they respond! Anyone else?

Here's the first look trailer (+ poster) for Apple TV+'s series The Big Door Prize, direct from YouTube:

A mysterious machine shakes up a small town with its life-changing predictions. Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, The Big Door Prize tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential. The Big Door Prize is a series created by writer David West Read, also a writer and producer on "Schitt's Creek" previously, who is also the showrunner. Featuring episodes directed by Anu Valia, Molly McGlynn, Jenée LaMarque, Declan Lowney, and Todd Biermann. Executive produced by David West Read, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Miky Lee, Young Kyu Kim, Hyun Park, Bill Bost, and Sarah Walker. Developed by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon. Apple will debut The Big Door Prize series streaming on Apple TV+ starting sometime spring 2023. Stay tuned for an exact date. First impression? Who's curious?