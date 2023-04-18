Intriguing Trailer for Murder Mystery Series 'City On Fire' Set in NYC

"A mysterious death. A best friend as the suspect. And a city on fire." Apple has revealed an official trailer for an upcoming crime thriller series titled City on Fire, adapted from the book of the same name written by Garth Risk Hallberg. It's premiering on Apple TV+ for streaming this May if you're curious to find out who did it (and why??). This is not a true crime story, this time, though it is another series about a murder and a conspiracy and mysteries and more. An NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she's revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep. The ensemble cast includes Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders, Xavier Clyde, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe, & John Cameron Mitchell. This looks like it has lots of twists, and definitely looks like "from the executive producers of Gossip Girl and The O.C." For sure.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Apple TV+'s series City On Fire, direct from YouTube:

In Apple TV+'s series City on Fire, an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha (Chase Sui Wonders) was alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing at her favorite downtown club; she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep. City On Fire is a series created and written by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Adapted from the novel of the same name from Garth Risk Hallberg. With episodes directed by the filmmakers Jesse Peretz, Liz Garbus, and Haifaa Al-Mansour. Executive produced by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Jesse Peretz, and Lis Rowinski. Apple will debut the City On Fire series streaming on Apple TV+ starting May 12th, 2023 coming up soon. Look any good?