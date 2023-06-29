Intriguing Trailer for 'Unknown: Killer Robots' Doc About Military A.I.

"Forces that are supported by A.I. will absolutely crush and destroy forces without." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for Unknown: Killer Robots, the next intriguing doc film in a series examining some of the mysterious unknowns about the world. Deep in the heart of the military-industrial complex, a new kind of soldier is being developed: A.I.-powered robots are changing the face of warfare. This film follows the soldiers and scientists racing to build these technologies, and also the activists on a mission to expose their dangerous potential. This is part of an event from Netflix: Unknown is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. Arriving weekly, each film pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people & places never before captured on camera. Get ready to embark on a thrilling expedition - in this film exploring the worrying world of military artificial intelligence.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jesse Sweet's doc Unknown: Killer Robots, direct from YouTube:

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid is directed by doc producer / filmmaker Jesse Sweet, director of the films City of Joel and Mission Possible previously, plus TV work on "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown", "The Business of Drugs", and "Surviving Death". It's executive produced by Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple, Malvina Martin, Jonathan Halperin. This is the second in a four-week docuseries event. The Unknown series is produced by Story Syndicate. Netflix debuts Unknown: Killer Robots streaming starting on July 10th, 2023 this summer. Intrigued by this? Who wants to watch?