Intriguing Trailer for 'Unknown: Killer Robots' Doc About Military A.I.

June 29, 2023
"Forces that are supported by A.I. will absolutely crush and destroy forces without." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for Unknown: Killer Robots, the next intriguing doc film in a series examining some of the mysterious unknowns about the world. Deep in the heart of the military-industrial complex, a new kind of soldier is being developed: A.I.-powered robots are changing the face of warfare. This film follows the soldiers and scientists racing to build these technologies, and also the activists on a mission to expose their dangerous potential. This is part of an event from Netflix: Unknown is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. Arriving weekly, each film pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people & places never before captured on camera. Get ready to embark on a thrilling expedition - in this film exploring the worrying world of military artificial intelligence.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jesse Sweet's doc Unknown: Killer Robots, direct from YouTube:

You can also watch the trailer for the first doc film Unknown: The Lost Pyramid from Netflix - check it out.

Deep in the heart of the military-industrial complex, a new kind of soldier is being developed. AI-powered robots are changing the face of warfare, and increasingly making their own decisions on the battlefield. This film follows the soldiers and scientists racing to build these technologies, and activists on a mission to expose their dangerous potential. Unknown: The Lost Pyramid is directed by doc producer / filmmaker Jesse Sweet, director of the films City of Joel and Mission Possible previously, plus TV work on "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown", "The Business of Drugs", and "Surviving Death". It's executive produced by Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple, Malvina Martin, Jonathan Halperin. This is the second in a four-week docuseries event. The Unknown series is produced by Story Syndicate. Netflix debuts Unknown: Killer Robots streaming starting on July 10th, 2023 this summer. Intrigued by this? Who wants to watch?

