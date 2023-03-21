J.K. Simmons & Frank Grillo in Crime Film 'One Day as a Lion' Trailer

"I'll find Jackie… This time you gotta whack him." Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for an indie crime thriller titled One Day as a Lion, arriving to watch in early April (in theaters and on VOD). It's the latest collaboration between filmmaker John Swab and actor Frank Grillo, following Body Brokers, Ida Red, and Little Dixie before. Jackie Powers, played by Scott Caan, will stop at nothing to prevent his son from following him into a life of crime. With his mob employer in pursuit, a chance encounter at a roadside diner with a young woman charts a new path. The script is written by Scott Caan, who also stars in it. This crime comedy is a witty homage to Tarantino and the Coen Bros. Also featuring J.K. Simmons, Frank Grillo, Virginia Madsen, Marianne Rendón, George Carroll, and Billy Blair. The fun cast makes this look better than it should, otherwise seems like a clunky jumble of characters gettin' into plenty of dumb trouble.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for John Swab's One Day as a Lion, direct from YouTube:

Jackie Powers (Scott Caan) is a nice guy but a lousy hitman sent to take out a crafty debtor only pisses him off. Fleeing the scene Jackie takes bored waitress Lola as a hostage. Jackie needs money to get his son out of jail, so Lola cooks up a scheme for them to get cash from her dying mother. Meanwhile, a thug sent to kill him is sleeping with Jackie's ex. One Day as a Lion is directed by American producer / filmmaker John Swab, director of the films Let Me Make You a Martyr, Run with the Hunted, Body Brokers, Ida Red, Candy Land, and Little Dixie previously. The screenplay is written by actor Scott Caan (also a writer on Dallas 362, The Dog Problem, Mercy), son of James Caan. Lionsgate will debut Swab's One Day as a Lion in select US theaters on April 4th, 2023, then out on VOD starting April 7th this spring. Look any good?