Jake Gyllenhaal & Dar Salim in Guy Ritchie's 'The Covenant' Trailer

"Listen, you're gonna be alone. You gotta adapt - use what you got." MGM Studios has revealed an official trailer for The Covenant, a two-part war movie action thriller from the British filmmaker Guy Ritchie. It's now set to open in theaters in April coming up this spring, an easy sell for US audiences to watch a jingoistic Afghanistan War movie. It's actually officially titled Guy Ritchie's The Covenant, kind of like how it was called Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. The film follows Sergeant John Kinley, who on his last tour of duty in Afghanistan is teamed up with local interpreter Ahmed, who risks his own life to carry the severely injured John across miles of grueling terrain to safety. Later John decides to return on an unapproved solo mission to save Ahmed and get him out of the country before the Taliban kill him. Jake Gyllenhaal & Dar Salim star as John & Ahmed, along with Antony Starr, Alexander Ludwig, and Bobby Schofield, Emily Beecham and Jonny Lee Miller. It does look pretty good, as a gratifying action movie redemption story.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Guy Ritchie's The Covenant, direct from MGM's YouTube:

Guy Ritchie's action thriller The Covenant follows US Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) and the Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim) during the Afghanistan War. After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley's life. When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first. The Covenant is directed by prolific British filmmaker Guy Ritchie, director of the films Lock Stock & Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, Revolver, RocknRolla, Sherlock Holmes and sequel A Game of Shadows, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Disney's Aladdin, The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man, and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre most recently. The screenplay is written by Guy Ritchie and Ivan Atkinson & Marn Davies. Produced by Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, John Friedberg, Josh Berger. MGM will release The Covenant in theaters nationwide starting April 21st, 2023. Who's in?