Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin Are Seeking Revenge in 'Moving On' Trailer

"So we're both lousy friends." Roadside Attractions has revealed an official trailer for an under-90-minutes dark comedy titled Moving On, the latest from filmmaker Paul Weitz (of About a Boy, In Good Company, Little Fockers, Being Flynn, Grandma). This actually premiered at TIFF 2022 last year, and recently played at the Palm Springs Film Festival, with a theatrical release set for March coming up next month. Two old friends reconnect at a funeral and decide to revenge on the widower who messed with them decades before. Along the way, each woman learns to make peace with the past and with each other. Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin star as the two old friends, along with Malcolm McDowell, Richard Roundtree, Catherine Dent, and Marcel Nahapetian. This does look like it has some funny scenes and sharp dialogue, though the rest of the cliched story doesn't seem that great. Still will be worth watching just for Fonda and Tomlin.

Here's the official trailer for Paul Weitz's Moving On, direct from Roadside's YouTube:

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin star as estranged friends who reunite to seek revenge on the petulant widower (Malcolm McDowell) of their recently deceased best friend. Along the way… Fonda's character reunites with her great love (Richard Roundtree) as each woman learns to make peace with the past & each other. Moving On is both written and directed by American writer / producer / filmmaker Paul Weitz, director of the films American Pie, Down to Earth, About a Boy, In Good Company, American Dreamz, Cirque du Freak: Vampire's Assistant, Little Fockers, Being Flynn, Admission, Grandma, Bel Canto, and Fatherhood previously. This initially premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last year. Roadside Attractions will debut Weitz's Moving On in select US theaters starting March 17th, 2023 coming soon. Want to watch?