Japan's Horror Comedy 'Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead' Full Trailer

"It might just be people like you who can save everyone from a pandemic like this." Netflix has debuted the full-length official trailer for a live-action adaptation of a fun Japanese manga called Zom 100. The wacky zomcom film's full title is Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead and it's about a frustrated guy who decides to create his "bucket list" of dream activities when a zombie outbreak takes over Japan. A young man who has had life sucked out of him through his power-harassing boss wakes up one day to a zombie apocalypse and pursues his own "zombie apocalypse bucket list." When it begins - he lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. "A fresh and exciting zombie movie that brings laughter and thrills!" Starring Eiji Akaso as Akira, with Mai Shiraishi, Shuntaro Yanagi, Yui Ichikawa, Mayo Kawasaki, Akari Hayami, Miwako Kakei, and Kurumi Nakata. This looks fun until it gets bonkers and, well, "jumps the shark" in the second half with superhero characters and gigantic, mutant zombie shark. 🦈 Sure, why not add a shark? Check it out below.

Here's the main official trailer for Yûsuke Ishida's Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the initial teaser trailer for Ishida's Zom 100 horror comedy right here, for the first look.

Akira Tendo (Eiji Akaso) works at an abusive, soul-crushing company where he suffers endless late hours, power harassment from his boss, and illogical tasks. He spends his days feeling more dead than alive. One morning, the town is overtaken by zombies and the familiar landscape is already devastated. Seeing such destruction, Akira shouts with glee that he doesn’t need to go to the office anymore. Showing his innate positivity, Akira comes up with a list of 100 things he wants to do before he becomes a zombie and "kicks the bucket", including cleaning his home and camping on his balcony, and sets out to complete his bucket list. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, originally known as ゾン100～ゾンビになるまでにしたい100のこと～ in Japanese, is directed by Japanese filmmaker Yûsuke Ishida, making his first film after directing the TV series "Afro Tanaka" and "Re: Mind" and a few others previously. The screenplay is written by Tatsuro Mishima, adapted from the manga by Haro Aso & Kotaro Takata. It's produced by Akira Morii. Netflix will debut Zom 100 streaming on Netflix worldwide starting August 3rd, 2023 coming up soon. Look like fun?