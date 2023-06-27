Jason Patric & Cam Gigandet in Border Action Thriller 'Shrapnel' Trailer

"You promised to keep us safe. You didn't." Saban Films has launched an official trailer for another of these junk action thrillers called Shrapnel, on VOD to watch in late July. This is the third film out this year from a filmmaker you've never heard of named William Kaufman - his other two are The Channel and Warhorse One. None of these films do anything unique or different. In this one, when Sean's daughter goes missing on the Mexican border, he teams up with his former Marine partner to face off against the Mexican cartel that kidnapped her. Oh, how original. The film stars Jason Patric as Sean, with Cam Gigandet, Kesia Elwin, Mauricio Mendoza, and Guillermo Iván. This looks so boring and so dumb. "Whether she's alive or not, nobody's gettin' out of there." Does anyone even watch these movies? Please don't waste any time or money.

Jason Patric plays a rancher who crosses the border in search of his missing daughter who mysteriously vanishes during a trip to Mexico with her best friend. He decides to take matters into his own hands, with the help of a former Marine buddy (Cam Gigandet), after the local authorities provide little help and he discovers that they're in cahoots with the dangerous cartel behind his daughter's disappearance. Shrapnel is written and directed by American indie filmmaker William Kaufman, director of the many junk action movies including The Prodigy, Sinners & Saints, The Hit List, One in the Chamber, The Marine 4: Moving Target, Jarhead 3: The Siege, Daylight's End, The Brave, Warhorse One, and also this year's The Channel. The screenplay is written by Chad Law and Johnny Martin Walters. Filmed in New Mexico. Saban Films will debut Kaufman's Shrapnel in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 28th, 2023 this summer. Anyone?