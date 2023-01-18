Jason Segel & Harrison Ford in Apple Comedy Series 'Shrinking' Trailer

"Nobody gets through this life unscathed." Apple has revealed the full official trailer for the comedy series Shrinking, landing on Apple TV+ soon. A grieving therapist starts to tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to people's lives - including his own. Jason Segel co-stars with Harrison Ford. Ford plays Dr. Phil Rhodes, "a down-to earth, sharp as a tack 'blue collar shrink,' blunt but with an ever present twinkle. Phil is a pioneer in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy who has built a successful practice over the years that he shares with his two young proteges, Jimmy and Gaby. Fiercely independent, Phil has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's, which forces him out of his comfort zone." It's co-written by Emmy Award winning "Ted Lasso" co-creator Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning "Ted Lasso" star, writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel. Shrinking's primary cast also includes Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell. This looks like a crazy fun mix of being depressing and hilarious. Segel and Ford! What a combo.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Apple TV+'s series Shrinking, direct from Apple's YouTube:

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist named Dr. Phil Rhodes who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives… including his own. Shrinking is a streaming series directed by acclaimed indie American filmmaker James Ponsoldt, director of the films Off the Black, Smashed, The Spectacular Now, The End of the Tour, The Circle, and Summering (also out this year) previously. It's written and executive produced by Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence (both of "Ted Lasso"), Brian Gallivan, and Jason Segel. It's also executive produced by Neil Goldman, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, and James Ponsoldt. Apple will release the Shrinking series streaming on Apple TV+ starting January 27th, 2023 later this month. Look any good?