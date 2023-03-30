Javicia Leslie & Pascale Hutton in Mystery Thriller 'Double Life' Trailer

"I think between the two of us, we can figure out what happened to him quicker than the cops." MPCA has unveiled an official trailer for Double Life, a mystery thriller made by Canadian filmmaker Martin Wood. Another of these forgettable films that is just being quickly dumped on VOD as more mindless content to consume. The film follows a widow who finds out from her late husband's mistress that his death was not an accident. The two women will form an unlikely alliance to uncover the truth behind his murder and unmask the man they both loved. Of course they're going to end up deeply in trouble way over their heads. Double Life stars Javicia Leslie, Pascale Hutton, Vincent Gale, John Cassini, Aaron Douglas, and Niall Matter. Everything about this looks obvious and cliche, and the twist probably isn't going to be memorable.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Martin Wood's Double Life, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

A grieving widow (Javicia Leslie) learns from her late husband’s mistress that his death was no accident. The two women will form an unlikely alliance to uncover the truth behind his murder and unmask the man they both loved. Double Life is directed by Canadian filmmaker Martin Wood, director of the films Teenage Space Vampires, The Incredible Elephant, Stargate: Continuum, Operation Christmas Drop, and many other TV movies previously. He has also directed TV series including "When Calls the Heart", "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries", "Virgin River" most recently. The screenplay is written by Michael Hurst. Produced by John MacCarthy. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Paramount will release Double Life in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 5th, 2023 coming soon. Who's interested?