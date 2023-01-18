Jena Malone in Freaky Backwoods Body Horror 'Swallowed' Trailer

"Not for the squeamish." Uh oh. Momentum Pics has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Swallowed, the latest from filmmaker Carter Smith. It premiered at a few genre festivals last year, including at Fantasia and Overlook. Not to be confused with the other body horror film Swallow, with Haley Bennett, this one is a bit different. The film follows two best friends on their final night together in a small town, with a nightmare of drugs and bugs and horrific intimacy. "Dripping with blood and pus, Swallowed is queer body horror with all the naked flesh and shocking violations of a classic midnight movie." Starring Jena Malone, Mark Patton, Cooper Koch, and Jose Colon. This trailer seems a bit tame, or they don't seem to want to show all the gross stuff, with only a few quick glimpses near the end. Still seems disgusting.

Set in a remote township right on the border between Maine and Canada, it's a story about friendship and loneliness. About the extremes we are willing to endure to protect the ones we love. The time has come for Benjmain to leave their tiny hometown for a place where he can be himself – and maybe find someone to love him back. We meet them on their last, bittersweet night together. Benjamin's heading to Los Angeles. He's just got the lead in 'Backwoods Boy Bang' and a blazing bright future in gay porn. Dom's being left behind. His plan is to send Benjamin off with a pocketful of cash. All he has to do is deliver a package over the border for a friend… Swallowed is both written and directed by the American indie filmmaker Carter Smith, director of the films The Ruins and Jamie Marks Is Dead previously, plus a few other shorts. The film first premiered at the Overlook Film Festival last year, and also played at Fantasia. Momentum Pictures will debut Swallowed direct-to-VOD starting February 14th, 2023 coming up. Look freaky? Who's down?