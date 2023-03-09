Jennifer Garner in Mystery Series 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Trailer

"Your husband is not who you think he is." Apple TV has revealed an official trailer for a mystery thriller series titled The Last Thing He Told Me, streaming on the Apple TV+ service starting in April. Based on the acclaimed bestselling novel, the series is created and adapted by Laura Dave (who also wrote the book), alongside series co-creator Josh Singer. Hannah forms an unexpected relationship with her stepdaughter as she searches for her husband who recently disappeared. The story focuses on Hannah, played by Jennifer Garner, a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Baile after she receives a note saying "protect her" just as her husband Owen mysteriously vanishes. Where is he hiding? The trailer seems to hint that he's some kind of secret agent (or hitman? or mobster?) who was leading a double life. The series stars Angourie Rice, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Aisha Tyler, Geoff Stults, Victor Garber, and Augusto Aguilera. This looks like a solid thriller, playing up all the mystery of the plot. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer for Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me, direct from YouTube:

"How far would you go for the people you love?" This gripping limited series follows Hannah (played by Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (played by Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Based on the #1 NY Times bestselling novel, the series is created & adapted by author Laura Dave, alongside series co-creator, Academy Award winner Josh Singer. The Last Thing He Told Me is created by author Laura Dave and writer Josh Singer (best known for "The West Wing", and scripts for The Fifth Estate, Spotlight, The Post, First Man, and Maestro). With writing by Isaac Gomez, Jamie Rosengard, and Josh Singer. And episodes directed by filmmakers Olivia Newman, Deniz Gamze Ergüven, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, Lila Neugebauer. Executive produced by Laura Dave, Josh Singer, Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Olivia Newman, and Merri Howard. Apple debuts The Last Thing He Told Me series starting April 14th, 2023 this spring.