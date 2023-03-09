Jennifer Lawrence in Edgy Comedy 'No Hard Feelings' Red Band Trailer

"He's actually really sweet." Sony Pictures has revealed an official trailer for a sex comedy titled No Hard Feelings, arriving in theaters this summer in June. It's directed and co-written by "The Office" writer Gene Stupnitsky, and produced by Jennifer Lawrence, who also stars. The pitch is: what if Jennifer Lawrence was paid to have sex with you, but for some reason you couldn't actually do it? Yeah that is the whole "wait what?!" angle for this. Lawrence stars as Maddie, who finds a job offer: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to "date" their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing. The cast includes Andrew Feldman as Percy, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, & Matthew Broderick. This is much more raucous and wild than expected, the kind of "crazy things happen" comedy we haven't seen for years. Enjoy.

Here's the red band trailer (+ poster) for Gene Stupnitsky's No Hard Feelings, from YouTube:

"A girl's gotta do what a girl's gotta do." While on the brink of losing her family's home, Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to "date" their very introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing. No Hard Feelings is directed by comedy producer / writer / filmmaker Gene Stupnitsky, director of the film Good Boys previously, as well as some episodes of "The Office"; he was also a writer on "The Office", "Bad Teacher", and "Hello Ladies". The screenplay is written by Gene Stupnitsky & John Phillips. It's produced by Alex Saks, Naomi Odenkirk, Marc Provissiero, Jennifer Lawrence, and Justine Ciarrocchi. Sony will release Stupnitsky's No Hard Feelings in theaters nationwide starting on June 16th, 2023 this summer movie season. First impression? How does this look - who's in?