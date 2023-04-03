Jess Gabor & Steve Zahn in Mexico in Indie Comedy 'Gringa' Trailer

"Sometimes you have to go south… to find home." Gravitas has revealed a trailer for an indie comedy titled Gringa, from filmmakers Marny Eng & E.J. Foerster - both were also working as second unit directors in Hollywood. The film recently premiered at the 2023 Cinequest Film Festival just last month, and will be out on VOD in just a few weeks. A troubled teenage girl runs away to Mexico after her mother passes away, to find the father that she has never known. She discovers him there, penniless, where they learn that a family can be put back together, even if all they have are the missing pieces. Steve Zahn plays the missing father, who seems to be a careless old surfer living right on the beach, coaching soccer for a job. Jess Gabor co-stars as Marge, joined by Roselyn Sanchez, Judy Greer, Valentina Buzzurro, & Jorge A. Jimenez. This looks a bit cheesy, yet still seems like a heartfelt & humorous story of reconnection. Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marny Eng & E.J. Foerster's Gringa, direct from YouTube:

Unpopular Marge Bickford (Jess Gabor) is having a tough time navigating the minefield that is her high school. But Marge's life is upended when her beloved mother (Judy Greer) unexpectedly passes away. So Marge then decides to go out and hunt down her estranged father (Steve Zahn), a faded ex-soccer star living in rural Mexico as a tequila aficionado and coach to the local women's fútbol team. Somehow these two misfits learn to play the game of life… both hoping that a family can be put back together, even if all you have are the missing pieces. Gringa is co-directed by up-and-coming filmmakers Marny Eng (stunts / second unit director on A Dog's Journey) & E.J. Foerster (second unit director on Godzilla, Hot Pursuit, Snatched, Death Wish, Murder Mystery 2), both making their feature directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is by Patrick Hasburgh. Produced by Marny Eng, E.J. Foerster, & Eric Hedayat. This initially premiered at the 2023 Cinequest Film Festival last month. Gravitas Ventures will debut Gringa in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 21st, 2023 coming soon this spring. Anyone interested in watching this?