Joel Edgerton is a Gardener in Paul Schrader's 'Master Gardener' Trailer

"Gardening is a belief in the future. A belief that things will happen according to plan." Magnolia Pictures has unveiled the official trailer for the latest Paul Schrader movie - this one titled Master Gardener, which first premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival last fall. It also played at the New York Film Festival and a few others, which a theatrical release set for May 2023 coming up soon this summer movie season. The film is about man named Narvel Roth, a meticulous horticulturist who is seriously devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate and pandering to his employer, the wealthy dowager Mrs. Haverhill. Joel Edgerton stars as the titular "master gardener", who has a mysterious past that is revealed throughout the film. The cast also includes Sigourney Weaver, Quintessa Swindell, Eduardo Losan, Esai Morales, Rick Cosnett, Victoria Hill, & Amy Le. Good film. I reviewed this positively out of Venice last year, saying it may be familiar for Schrader but "I seriously enjoyed all the discussion about flowers and gardens."

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Paul Schrader's Master Gardener, from Magnolia's YouTube:

The film follows Narvel Roth (Joel Edgerton), the meticulous horticulturist of Gracewood Gardens. He is as much devoted to tending the grounds of this beautiful and historic estate, to pandering to his employer, the wealthy dowager Mrs. Haverhill (Sigourney Weaver). When Mrs. Haverhill demands that he take on her wayward and troubled great-niece Maya (Quintessa Swindell) as an apprentice, chaos enters Narvel’s spartan existence, unlocking dark secrets from a buried violent past that soon threaten them all. Master Gardener is both written and directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Paul Schrader, director of the films Blue Collar, Hardcore, American Gigolo, Cat People, Light of Day, The Comfort of Strangers, Light Sleeper, Forever Mine, Auto Focus, Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist, The Walker, Adam Resurrected, The Canyons, The Dying of the Light, Dog Eat Dog, First Reformed, and The Card Counter previously. This initially premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival last year (read our review). Magnolia Pics will release Schrader's Master Gardener in select US theaters starting May 19th, 2023 this summer. Who's intrigued?