John Boyega & Jamie Foxx in Radical 'They Cloned Tyrone' Full Trailer

"You keep your pimp hand raised, and be willing to protect the ones you love by any means necessary!" Netflix has debuted the full-length official trailer a totally radical sci-fi throwback advenutre called They Cloned Tyrone, directed by writer / filmmaker / sound editor Juel Taylor. It's finally set to open in July this summer, after first being teased with a mysterious first look last year. A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx) onto the trail of a nefarious government experiment in this pulpy sci-fi mystery caper. The three investigate strange happenings, sending them deep into a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their own hood. Why are they cloning people in freaky underground laboratories?! In addition to Boyega, Parris and Foxx, who all look hilarious in this, the cast also features J. Alphonse Nicholson, David Alan Grier, Joshua Mikel, and Tamberla Perry. Looks like an instant classic incoming this summer!! Everything about this is so radical and funky – I'm 100% in.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Juel Taylor's They Cloned Tyrone, direct from YouTube:

You can watch last year's teaser trailer for Taylor's They Cloned Tyrone right here for the first look again.

A pulpy, sci-fi mystery caper in which an unlikely trio investigates a series of eerie events, alerting them to a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their hood. Fontaine, a neighborhood drug dealer, is shot dead by rival Isaac and then is very shocked to wake up in his bed the next morning unharmed. He and Slick Charles and Yo-Yo begin looking into the incident, and their search eventually leads them to a vast underground complex where a government – backed lab is performing experiments on the local Black population. Realizing that he is an artificial clone controlled by Nixon, Fontaine initially feels despair, but decides he needs to stand up to these white institutional overlords for the sake of his neighborhood. They Cloned Tyrone is directed by filmmaker Juel Taylor, making his second feature after Actors Anonymous previously, plus lots of work as a sound editor for films. The screenplay is by Tony Rettenmaier and Juel Taylor. Produced by Charles D. King, Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Stephen "Dr." Love, Kim Roth, Jamie Foxx. Netflix will release They Cloned Tyrone streaming worldwide starting July 21st, 2023 this summer.